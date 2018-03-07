Woman Who Killed Two Kids In Car Crash Had 12 Prior Traffic Violations

The woman who plowed through a red light in Brooklyn on Monday — tragically taking the lives of two children — has a long track record of traffic infractions, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

In the past two years alone, Dorothy Bruns was cited for committing 12 different traffic violations. Four of which she received for running a red light!

See Her Shocking Traffic Record!

According to Bruns’ traffic summons record, obtained by Radar, cops also slammed the dangerous driver with four different tickets for speeding through a school zone.

The 44-year-old Staten Island resident had an additional four tickets for parking in front of a fire hydrant and in front of a “no parking” zone.

PHOTOS: NeNe Leakes’ Son In Near-Fatal Car Crash

She was ordered to pay a fee for each infraction. As recent as February 1, Bruns still owed $120 in parking fees.

READ THE DISTURBING POLICE REPORT!

As Radar previously reported, Bruns was reportedly texting on her phone when she killed the 4-year-old daughter of Tony winning actress, Ruthie Ann Miles, along with another one-year-old boy while they were crossing the street at the time. Miles was injured in the incident and she is being treated at a hospital, along with the mother of the slain boy.

Eyewitness who were at the scene at the time say they saw Bruns run a red light around 12:45PM, later to run over the two kids — and a stroller. According to reports, she tried to flee the scene, but was soon stopped when she crashed into a nearby car. Eyewitnesses add that Bruns seemed unphased by what had just happened, casually continuing to text on her phone.

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio has instructed a full investigation.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.