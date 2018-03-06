Erratic Park Slope Driver Kills Two Infants, Injures Tony-Winning Actress Mother

A brutal car crash in Park Slope, Brooklyn, killed two kids and injured two moms this Monday, March 5 at around 12:40 pm. According to various reports, the four-year-old daughter of Tony-winning actress Ruthie Ann Miles has been identified as one of the children killed in the deadly collision. The other was a one-year-old boy who was walking in the area at the time.

Josh Lew, 1, and Abigail Blumenstein, 4, were the two children pronounced dead at the scene, following the Park Slope car crash. Meanwhile, their two heartbroken mothers and a fifth unidentified victim were taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

Both Miles and Lauren Lew seemed to be friends, and one of them was described by an eyewitness as being pregnant.

“The mom was sitting there next to him screaming,” said Andrew Macaluso, 26, who witnesses Lauren trying to revive her infant son. “She was just kind of [saying], ‘Oh, God, this can’t be happening. Tell me this isn’t happening. What’s going on?’”

As RadarOnline.com has learned from reports, Staten Island resident Dorothy Bruns, 44, was the woman driver who killed the two young children and injured the devastated mothers. She reportedly suffers from medical issues.

Eyewitnesses saw Bruns run a red light, later to run over the two kids – and a stroller. She then reportedly tried to flee the scene, but soon stopped when she crashed onto a nearby car. After the accident, Bruns was put in a stretcher and taken to the hospital along with the injured mothers.

An eyewitness said the driver seemed unaffected by the deaths she had just caused when she was taken in my authorities and medical professionals. “She was texting on her cell phone like nothing happened,” the eyewitness told reporters. “Like she had just parked the car.”

Before the horrific car crash, the mothers had gotten off the bus in Park Slope with their young children. They were crossing the street when Bruns sped up in her Volvo and ran the babies over. Eyewitnesses claimed that the women immediately tried to save their children after being struck, but it was too late.