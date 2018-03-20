Britney Spears Refuses To Turn Over Tax Returns To Ex Kevin In Child Support Battle

Britney Spears refuses to bend to Kevin Federline’s demands in their recent child support battle.

The pop star, 36, now refuses to turn over tax returns to her ex-husband’s attorney, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

The mom of two’s father and co-conservator, Jamie Spears, “won’t allow it without a court order,” a source close to the singer told Radar. “Jamie has a duty to protect his daughter’s finances.”

The doting dad is “extremely suspicious of Kevin’s motives” in his request for a nearly $20,000 increase in child support per month, the source insisted.

“Kevin was unable to clearly specify what financial needs he couldn’t meet under the current $20,000 child support monthly payment,” the source continued.

“Kevin has four other children, and Britney shouldn’t have to pay for those children, which Jamie feels this request is really about.”

While her dad fights the battle, Spears is now feeling a “tremendous amount of stress” — especially over her fears that Federline will shut down her access to the kids, as he still technically has full custody.

The boys are also suffering, the source added: “The entire situation is incredibly sad because Jayden and Preston are fully aware of what is going on.”

As Radar previously reported, Federline’s attorney first sent a legal letter to Spears’ team in February with the 39-year-old former dancer’s request to revisit child support discussions.

After failed talks, Federline is now considering bringing the matter to court, a source told Us Weekly.

Federline and Spears split in 2006 after just two years of marriage. They co-parent sons Sean, 12, and Jayden, 11, and their relationship was peaceful for years after her infamous public breakdown — until now.

