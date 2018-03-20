Kevin Federline Has ‘Flatly Rejected’ Britney Spears’ Child Support Proposal

Kevin Federline asked for a raise in his monthly child support payments from baby mama Britney Spears, but when the singer offered a proposal, sleazy K-Fed rejected it!

“Kevin truly wanted to try and settle the child support payment increase without getting the courts involved out of respect for Britney, and of course, their two sons.” an insider told Us Weekly, adding that the issue will likely not be “resolved without a court intervention.”

As RadarOnline.com has learned, Federline, 39, asked for more money after Spears’ four-year Britney: Piece of Me world tour brought in a whopping $37 million! Hearing that the former dancer suddenly wanted a pay raise, however, Spears, 36, and her sister Jamie responded to his request by sending a revised plan to his lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan.

“Kevin has flatly rejected it,” the source continued, adding that Federline has now requested “a once yearly income and expense declaration from Britney including most recent tax returns filed” to come up with a monetary plan of his own.

“Meeting with Jamie Spears, along with his lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, Kevin laid out the reasons why he was requesting the increase for child support payments,” the source added to Us. “Kevin is tremendously disappointed that the offer was rejected, but is prepared to proceed.”

While Spears — who shares two sons with Federline — is happy with her new beau, Sam Asghari, “This is causing Britney a tremendous amount of stress” because Federline has “full physical and legal custody of the boys.”

“She just wants this resolved as quickly as possible.”

The source explained that Spears is reluctant to give her ex more money now, because she’s worried he will continue his pattern if another one of her projects becomes a huge Hollywood success.

Radar readers know that Federline already receives a $20,000 payment from the pop star every month. Unfortunately for Spears, however, her baby daddy still has full custody of their two children — a decision that was taken after Spears suffered a very public mental breakdown in 2008.

At the time, she admitted that she married the dancer “for the wrong reasons” — and she may have been right!

