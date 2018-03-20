Reality Check! Brielle Biermann Gets Huge Raise For ‘Don’t Be Tardy’

Don’t be tardy cashing that check!

Kim Zolciak’s oldest daughter, Brielle Biermann, got a whopping raise for Don’t Be Tardy, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

The 21-year-old Bravolebrity got a 10 percent increase on the $10,000 per episode she was already making for her mom’s reality show, an insider revealed.

The insider noted Biermann’s payday is no surprise since her recent drama is what’s driving the reality program.

“The robbery situation was filmed,” the source said of one of Biermann’s recent plot lines.

As Radar reported, Biermann’s black Mercedes SUV was was unlocked in the driveway of her parents’ Atlanta McMansion when thieves ransacked the vehicle, getting away with her $2,900 purple Chanel purse and her $1,000 black Chanel wallet.

Zolciak blasted the robbers on Twitter, revealing that not only were Don’t Be Tardy cameras rolling, but their home security caught them on video as well.

“Hey you loser we got your ass on camera stealing our s**t! You are a dumb f**k!!” Zolciak blasted.

Biermann’s split with her boyfriend, Michael Kopech, was also filmed for the show, helping to earn her the big bump in pay.

