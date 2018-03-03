I’m Sick! Country Star Blake Shelton Cancels Gig Because Of Flu Bug

Country star Blake Shelton has been struck down by the dreaded flu bug.

The 41-year-old took to social media to tell his fans the bad news that he will not be performing at the CenturyLink Center tonight in Omaha.

He wrote on Facebook: Friends, I have been battling the flu the last few days and today it has gotten the best of me. I rarely have to postpone a show and I apologize to everyone who had their Saturday night plans to spend it with me and the other Freaks on the ‘Country Music Freaks’ Tour. Hopefully everyone can join us on Tuesday night and I promise to make up for the inconvenience! Stay well!

Current ticket holders that cannot attend the rescheduled show will be able to receive a full refund for their ticket(s) at the original point of purchase.

