Firearm Feud! Gavin Blasts Blake For Giving His Kids Guns & Gwen Is In The Crosshairs

“Gavin went berserk when he found out Blake let his kids use firearms on his ranch!” an insider revealed. “He lost it with Gwen, telling her that if something had happened to the boys he would never forgive her." Photo credit: INSTAR Images

“Gwen completely understands where Gavin is coming from. She wasn’t happy with Blake either," the informant revealed to Radar. "As much as the kids love Blake and see him as part of the family, Gwen’s made it very clear that he needs to respect these are Gavin’s kids and not his.” Photo credit: INSTAR Images

Signs of a growing rift between Gwen, 48, and Blake, 41, may have been apparent over Thanksgiving weekend, when it appeared they were not together. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

Radar's spies caught Gwen in New York City on Wednesday and then in L.A. on Friday, while Blake was in Oklahoma over the holiday.

“It’s not clear whether or not they were together for Thanksgiving,” said a a Radar source, “but if they were, that would have meant some incredible flying around for Gwen. “My guess is they weren’t at the same table for the holiday!” Photo credit: INSTAR Images

Besides his anger over the gunplay, sources said Gavin, 52, is becoming bitter over how enthusiastically his kids have taken to Blake.

Sources told Radar that Kingston, Zuma and three-year-old Apollo love spending time with the country crooner. They even wear camouflage clothing like his and call him “Daddy!”

Brit rocker Gavin blew up his 13-year marriage to Gwen by allegedly cheating with the family nanny — and Gwen quickly took up with Blake. As Radar reported in 2016, Blake loves being a stand-in father to the boys and has even offered to adopt them.

“Everything between Gwen and Blake was perfect, but this gun episode has put a real strain on their fairy-tale romance,” the source told Radar.