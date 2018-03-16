Banksy Unmasked? Famous Street Artist Is Captured Painting Free Zehra Dogan Mural

Infamous graffiti street artist Banksy was reportedly captured doing his latest masterpiece.

It appears the anonymous creator was spotted creating his ‘Free Zehra Dogan’ mural at the Houston Bowery Wall in New York.

Wearing white overalls he was seen on a hydraulic lift etching multiple black tally marks resembling jail bars, each representing a day Dogan has spent in prison.

The Turkish artist was reportedly jailed for nearly three years over a painting.

A rendering of Dogan appears behind one set, her left-hand bar changed into a pencil.

The painting that led to Dogan’s imprisonment – showing a destroyed Turkish city – was projected above the mural on the evening of the 15 March.

“I really feel for her,” Banksy said. “I’ve painted things much more worthy of a custodial sentence.”

The words “Free Zehra Dogan” appear on the bottom right corner of the mural, while Banksy shared the hashtag “#FREEzehradogan” on Instagram.

“Sentenced to nearly three years in jail for painting a single picture,” the infamous artist wrote on social media.

Dogan was reportedly jailed for two years, nine months, and 22 days after painting the Turkish city Nusaybin destroyed by state security forces, according to the freedom of expression advocates PEN.

Banksy is known throughout the world for his political art that has propelled him to stardom with many celebrities buying his work.

In June, last year, Banksy was apparently revealed by accident as being Massive Attack’s Robert Del Naja after a slip of the tongue by musician Goldie.

