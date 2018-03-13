Arizona Bride Handcuffed, Arrested While Driving To Her Own Wedding

An Arizona bride was handcuffed and arrested while on her way to her own wedding this Monday morning! RadarOnline.com has learned 32-year-old Amber Young was taken in for driving under the influence.

She got into a three-car accident — which resulted in one person’s hospitalization — while making her way to her nuptials around 10:30 am, according to PEOPLE. She was dressed in her white wedding gown and tight bun, ready for the ceremony.

Young was booked out of jail that same day, but promised to appear in court to deal with her DUI at a later date.

Sgt. Chriswell Scott told the publication that he had “no clue” if Amber Young and her betrothed ever made it to their wedding following her arrest.

