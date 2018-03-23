Anton Yelchin’s Parents Reach Settlement After Actor Was Crushed To Death By SUV

Parents of Star Trek actor Anton Yelchin, who died in 2015 after he was crushed by his Jeep Grand Cherokee, have reached a confidential settlement with the makers of the vehicle, and RadarOnline.com has obtained the court documents.

According to court documents, Victor and Irina Yelchin settled the case with Fiat Chrysler on March 15, but the documents were officially filed at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, March 20.

Yelchin suffered fatal wounds when his 2015 Jeep Cherokee pinned the 27-year old actor between his mailbox and a security fence after the vehicle suddenly rolled backwards in his driveway.

According to the Yelchins complaint, the 2015 SUV was among the vehicles that were recalled because of a defective monostable gear selector which caused the death of the actor.

FIAT Chrysler attorneys wrote in their Sept. 20, 2016 response that there was an issue with a defective gear on certain vehicles they manufactured between 2012 to 2015, including the model that Yelchin owned. Attorneys for FIAT said the actor’s SUV “did not properly engage and/or maintain the “Park” gear position, causing the unmanned Subject Vehicle to travel down the driveway, where it impacted Anton Yelchin.

“Anton Yelchin was crushed and lingered alive for some time, trapped and suffocating until his death,” Fiat Chrysler attorneys wrote in the 2016 affidavit.

