Duggar Tragedy: Anna Reveals Heartbreak Over Shocking Death

Josh Duggar‘s wife Anna revealed her heartbreak over a death in the family, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a touching Instagram post, Anna, 29, paid tribute to a child her and Josh, 30, lost due to a miscarriage. She informed fans she’s not a mother to five children, but actually six.

“I’m so thankful for the 5 beautiful children God has given us (+1 in heaven!),” the former TLC star captioned a video of her kids eating cucumbers around a kitchen table.

PHOTOS: Inside Josh’s Sad New Life: Disgraced Duggar Selling Cars For Kid Brother In Arkansas

Anna first spoke out about the miscarriage back in 2010 when she appeared on the TODAY Show.

“It was very hard to go through the excitement of finding out we were expecting a little one and then losing it,” Duggar told Meredith Vieira at the time.

“One thing that really helped was thanking God, thanking him in the good times and thanking him when things don’t go the way we expected them to,” Anna continued. “If you thank God it really, really releases you and helps you to be able to go on with life.”

PHOTOS: Boys Banned From Babysitting, Playing Hide ‘N’ Seek & More –– 10 Bombshells From Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar’s Tell-All TV Interview

Months ago Anna and Josh celebrated 10 years of marriage. As Radar readers know, Anna’s marriage to the Duggar’s oldest child hasn’t been easy.

In 2015, Josh’s sexual molestation scandal was revealed and he admitted to adultery. Recently, Anna and her husband came under fire for happily celebrating Josh’s birthday earlier this month – a milestone fans didn’t think was worthy of a celebration.

Anna has found solace in her and Josh’s legacy, however. In the same Instagram post about all of her children, she took pride in sharing with fans that she’s “mommy” to half of Michelle and Jim Bob‘s 10 grandchildren so far.

PHOTOS: Strip Club Employee Reveals Details Of Josh’s Night With Porn Star — Shocking New Photos!

“And the only grand-daughters!” Anna happily continued.

Most recently, Joy-Anna, 20, married to Austin Forsyth, 24, gave birth to a baby boy named Gideon.

What do you think of Anna’s tragedy? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.