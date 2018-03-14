Andy Dick’s Wife Granted 5-Year Restraining Order Against Him

Andy Dick‘s wife Lina Sved has been granted a five-year restraining order against the comedian, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

A Los Angeles Superior Court clerk exclusively told Radar Sved appeared in court on Tuesday.

“The request for a restraining order was granted for a period of five years set to expire March 13, 2023,” the clerk confirmed.

Sved filed for the restraining order last month after a series of alcohol-related disturbances occurred at the home. In the filing, Sved claimed that she found Dick “screaming and cursing” surrounded by broken dishes and glass inside their home.

Additionally, the comedian’s wife claimed that Sved got into two separate altercations with their son, Jacob. In one altercation, Jacob was forced to lock his allegedly drunk father out of the house.

It was in the initial February court filing that Sved revealed she is married to Dick. The couple lived together in a home owned by her parents, documents claim.

Last year, Dick was fired from a film after allegedly licking his cast mates and groping their genitals.

In 2015, Dick checked into rehab for the 13th time, Radar exclusively reported.

The comedian had dropped hints about his sobriety on his social media accounts in recent years. In 2015, the actor tweeted, “Nothing beats a sober Monday.”

