Andy Cohen Splits With His Harvard Student Boyfriend Clifton Dassuncao

Andy Cohen is back on the market.

The reality talk show host has split with student Clifton Dassuncao.

Cohen, 49, and Harvard PhD student Dassuncao, 30, seemed happy but now they are no more.

Asked about his relationship status by Entertainment Tonight, he confessed: ‘Yes, I am single again.’

Cohen had dubbed his boyfriend as a ‘Brazilian Andy Samberg’ because of his likeness to the actor.

The pair revealed started dating back in April 2016, after Dassucano joined Cohen on Barry Diller’s $150million yacht Eos for two Caribbean vacations.

Cohen then wrote about dating him in his 2016 memoir, Superficial: More Adventures From the Andy Cohen Diaries.

Andy hasn’t offered any reason for their split, but explained: ‘I didn’t sign up for a reality show.’

The popular host – who serves as an executive producer on The Real Housewives franchise – also revealed what he’s looking for in his ideal partner.

He said: “Someone who’s very independent, someone who has their own thing going on. Maybe someone who’s never seen The Real Housewives.”

