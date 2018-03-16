Anderson Cooper’s Ex Spends Night With Naked Man One Day Before Split, Source Claims

Anderson Cooper may have dumped his longtime boyfriend for a hot doctor, but RadarOnline.com has learned that Benjamin Maisani is not sitting at home being heartbroken — he’s already moved on!

Just one night before the CNN host confirmed his split from Maisani — after nine years together — a source spotted Cooper’s ex hanging out in a steamy New York City club with a totally naked man!

“Ben co-owns ‘Club Cummings’ in the East Village with Alan Cummings. It’s a very naughty bar that offers clothes- check for it’s customers and is known to have nights when people get totally naked,” the source told Radar.

“The real reason they broke up is Ben is always at the bar. They never see each other anymore. Anderson has a busy schedule and Ben is out until the early hours of the morning,” added the insider, addressing the split between Maisani and Cooper, 50.

As if the drama wasn’t enough, Maisani’s hot new hunk is known for painting portraits with his penis!

What does Anderson Cooper think about his ex’s new naked fling? Let us know in the comments below.

