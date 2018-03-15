The REAL Reason Anderson Cooper Split From Boyfriend — He Stepped Out With Hunky Doctor, Source Claims

Anderson Cooper’s split from his partner of nearly a decade was not as amicable as he has led fans to believe!

Though the CNN host claimed he and bar owner Benjamin Maisani still “love each other very much” and remain “family,” RadarOnline.com can reveal the silver fox actually stepped out on his longtime love and had a relationship with sexy Texas doctor Victor Lopez!

“Anderson’s been flying out to see him on a regular basis,” said a source.

PHOTOS: George Michael’s ‘Beef Cake Hunk’ Boyfriend In Gay Porn Scandal!

The muscly duo were inseparable when Anderson, 50, jetted into Dallas for Lopez’s 33rd birthday in February.

Previously, they were spotted together in New Orleans and at the AC2 show in Boston in January.

But in the early days of Anderson and Lopez’s romance, a source insisted to The National ENQUIRER that the reporter and Maisani were still rock solid!

PHOTOS: Cheating, Gay Lovers, Incest, Drugs & Lip Synching! 50 Of Hollywood’s Juiciest Confessions

“They still live together and are excited about celebrating their ninth anniversary this year,” the insider claimed.

The Anderson Cooper 360° host may not have been the only one who strayed. In 2012, an explosive photo surfaced of Maisani kissing another man in a New York park.

The ENQUIRER first reported Cooper’s break-up and new romance.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.