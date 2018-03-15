Anderson Cooper Dumps Longtime Love For Hunky Doctor!

Anderson Cooper confirmed his split from his longtime partner on Thursday — and RadarOnline.com can reveal all the shocking details about his secret romance with a hunky Texas doctor!

The silver-haired CNN fox was coupled up with nightclub kingpin Benjamin Maisani since 2009, but the The National ENQUIRER first broke the news of a split, and even caught Cooper getting cozy with hunky Texas radiologist Victor Lopez!

“Anderson’s been flying out to see him on a regular basis,” snitched a source.

“Victor is the perfect tonic for Anderson to get away from the stress of living in New York. Ironically, he’s just what the doctor ordered!”

The muscle-bound buddies appeared inseparable when Cooper, 50, jetted into Dallas, Texas, for Victor’s 33rd birthday in February.

Just weeks earlier, they were spotted together in New Orleans and at the AC2 show in Boston. “They were very happy together. They definitely looked like a couple,” a spy tattled.

Cooper released a statement regarding the split on Thursday March 15, 2018. “Benjamin and I separated as boyfriends some time ago. We are still family to each other, and love each other very much. We remain the best of friends, and will continue to share much of our lives together.”

It’s not the first time Anderson has separated from Maisani, owner of a trendy gay bar in Manhattan.

The host endured a messy public scandal in 2012 after an explosive photo surfaced showing Benjamin smooching a dark-haired mystery man in a park in NYC — in broad daylight!

