‘It’s Wrong!’ Amber Portwood’s Ex Matt Slams ‘Teen Mom’ For Farrah Abraham Firing

Farrah Abraham has one fan in her corner. On RadarOnline.com’s podcast Teen Mom Time, Amber Portwood’s controversial ex-boyfriend Matt Baier slammed MTV for firing the sex tape star.

Abraham, 26, was fired from the series because of her return to the adult film industry and her treatment of the crew.

“I think it’s wrong,” Baier said on the podcast. “Farrah was originally taken off the show for doing porn. Then she was brought back onto the show. It’s not like the porn was a new thing. Is the message: We’re going to bring her back because we had potentially dipping ratings? Now that we feel our ratings are strong, we no longer approve of how she lives her life? I don’t think that’s right.”

If the network fired the mother of Sophia because of her harsh treatment of the crew, then Baier agrees with the decision “100 percent.”

“But to fire her because of how she makes money outside of Teen Mom, I think is wrong,” he said. “Farrah does not hide what she does for a living. She does what she feels she has to do to care of her family.”

Radar previously confirmed Teen Mom 3 star Mackenzie McKee could replace Abraham.

“How do you replace Farrah Abraham?” he asked. “How do you have Teen Mom OG without one of the original girls? If they had to replace Farrah, I think the obvious choice would be Jenelle Evans. They’re both controversial figures on their shows.”

Evans is involved with scandal of her own, as her husband David Eason was fired for making homophobic comments on social media.

“Jenelle didn’t say it so no,” he said of if Evans should be canned too. “I don’t think Jenelle is responsible for what her husband said. I agree with MTV’s decision completely.”

Baier split from Portwood in June after a stint on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition. He moved to Las Vegas and married wife Jennifer Conlon in November, while Portwood announced her pregnancy with boyfriend of only a few months Andrew Glennon the same month.

