‘Alaskan Bush’ Star Noah & Fiance Rhain Lie To Fans Over Honeymoon Donations Request

Alaskan Bush star Noah Brown and his fiancé Rhain Merrill recently requested monetary donations for their honeymoon. But RadarOnline.com has learned they’ve been lying to fans in the process!

The drama ensued when Brown and Merrill publicly announced they were seeking donations for their honeymoon to Hamilton, Montana, scheduled for later this year. Fans immediately accused the couple of appearing “greedy,” so the pair quickly did damage control by explaining on their Facebook page that the request was intended for wedding “invitees only.”

In the process of the mishap, one enraged man named Ralph McLain sent the Alaskan Bush star and his fiancé a gift card for a whopping one dollar in an effort to “piss off” the two.

“I tried to send them a dime but a dollar was the minimum to be able to leave a gift card with whatever you wanted to say,” McLain exclusively told Radar. “Then there was an additional dollar for handling charges.”

Along with the gift card, McLain said he sent a not-so-nice note along with it.

“I called Noah a lazy, fat, illiterate slob,” McLain continued.

Upon receiving the gift and note, Brown and Merrill took to Facebook and claimed that the gift from McLain was a kind gesture.

“Noah and I just received our first honeymoon gift,” Merrill announced on the couple’s joint Facebook account. “First and foremost, thank you Ralph McLain for your contribution.”

“I got your message on our registry too, thank you, that is so sweet of you,” Rhain continued.

McLain told Radar it was obvious the couple “made a post about me acting like I really helped them.”

“Trust me, it wasn’t a kind note,” McLain continued.

Despite the fact that the couple brushed off his diss, McLain is glad he did it.

“It was worth the two bucks for the laughs!” McLain remarked.

As Radar readers know, Rhain reportedly does not get along with Brown’s younger sisters, Rain and Snowbird. That may be why the black sheep sibling is separated from the rest of his family and living in Colorado with Rhain.

As Radar previously reported, Merrill’s birth name was Ruth Alisha Merrill, but in 2017 she legally changed her first name to Rhain.

