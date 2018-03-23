‘Alaskan Bush’ Mom Ami Brown In Wheelchair Again – Did Her Cancer Return?

Has Ami Brown’s cancer returned?

At the end of 2017, the Alaskan Bush People matriarch Ami Brown revealed she was cured of lung cancer. Now, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the reality TV mom is in a wheelchair again.

According to a source, Ami appeared in public on March 15 “in a wheelchair.” The insider added that Billy Brown’s wife did not appear to be in as great of health as she let on earlier this year.

PHOTOS: Secrets Of ‘Alaskan Bush People’s Mysterious Past EXPOSED

“She didn’t really talk,” the insider shared.

In January, Ami revealed to People that the radiation and chemotherapy had worked. Her December 2017 medical scans showed no signs of cancer and she admitted “God really does perform miracles.”

Ami also revealed she was given a 3 percent chance to live and weighed dropped weight to a frail 77 lbs. In January, however, she told the outlet she began eating regularly again and now weighs over 100 lbs.

PHOTOS: ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Living In Million-Dollar Mansion Amid Ami Brown’s Cancer Battle

The source, however, told Radar that Ami did not appear to have gained much weight.

“She looked pretty thin,” the insider dished.

As Radar readers know, Ami’s health crisis uprooted the Browns from their home in Alaska to Los Angeles last year for chemotherapy treatments.

PHOTOS: Secret Arrests & Scripting Scenes! ‘Alaskan Bush People’s Top 10 Lies & Scandals

Now, the family has moved to a lakefront mansion in Washington where they are reportedly filming.

Do you think Ami’s cancer has returned? Sound off in the comments.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.