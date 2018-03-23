Money Talks! Adam Levine Agrees To Stay On ‘The Voice’ After Inking Massive Deal

Adam Levine isn’t ready to quit his day job as the O.G. judge on The Voice, just yet!

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Levine — who was briefly considering taking a break from the spotlight to spend time with his wife Behati Prinsloo and baby daughter’s Gio Grace and Dusty Rose — has decided to stick around for at least another season.

“Adam loves The Voice and is not planning on taking a hiatus,” a network insider said.

PHOTOS: Adam Levine Threatens To Quit ‘The Voice’ Over Miley Cyrus Feud

The Voice, whose current judges consist of Levine, Blake Shelton, 41, Alicia Keys, 37, and newbie Kelly Clarkson, 35, has been crushing it’s ABC rival American Idol in terms of ratings this season!

“These coaches have really great chemistry. The audience agrees as evidenced by a huge uptick in ratings,” the network insider told Radar.

As Radar previously reported, 38-year-old Levine’s desire to take a hiatus from The Voice had little to do with the enormous $13 million per season salary that he is currently getting.

So what made him have a change of heart?

PHOTOS: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Get Cozy During ‘The Voice’ After Party

According to a separate on-set source, “The producers know that Adam is the reason that so many fans tune in every week and they are not going to risk losing viewers.”

“After further negotiations, they were all able to strike a deal that made everyone happy and it ensures Adam will remain on the show at least until the end of next season.”

Do you think that the current four judges are the best four that ‘The Voice’ has ever had, in terms of chemistry? Sound off in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.