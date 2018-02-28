Pay Up! Broke Lisa Marie Presley Ordered To Give Ex $100K For Legal Fees

A Los Angeles court judge ordered Lisa Marie Presley to pay $100,000 of her ex’s attorneys fees, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

Elvis‘ troubled daughter appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, February 28, with her attorney, who complained her estranged husband, Michael Lockwood, had incurred more than $500,000 in fees.

Attorneys for both sides sparred back and forth over fees, and also information included in documents filed in court. Presley’s attorney claimed Lockwood included portions of a declaration from his client where she said she had used drugs during their marriage.

As Radar exclusively reported, Presley said she was “abusing cocaine terribly” between 2013 and 2016, and went to rehab up to five times.

Lockwood’s attorney, Jeff Sturman, responded by saying Presley also included damaging materials in prior court filings regarding a Dependency Court case that involved the former couple’s 9-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley.

The judge ordered Presley to pay Lockwood’s $100,000 attorney fees within 30 days as both sides prepare for trial, which is scheduled to start in August.

Lockwood’s attorney said Presley still has not provided accurate accounting of all of her finances.

“She’s got a lot more money out there, but she just not telling us,” Sturman alleged to the judge.

The star cried poor in a recent lawsuit against her former business manager, claiming he squandered her $100 million fortune by investing in American Idol. She told the court she had just $14,000 in cash, and $500,000 in credit card debt.

