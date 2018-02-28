Jude To Say ‘I Do!’ Inside Ladykiller Law’s Plans to Propose To Much-Younger GF

Ladykiller Jude Law is ready to tie the knot with much-younger Phillipa Coan — and the dad of five is even on board with Phillipa’s desire to have kids, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively!

“He loves how Phillipa makes him feel so young and energized,” an insider spilled to Radar.

The 45-year-old Sherlock Holmes star and the 31-year-old business psychologist have been dating since early 2015. They’ve been virtually inseparable, enjoying romantic trips to Rome and most recently New York City.

“Phillipa wants children and Jude is open to that,” the insider snitched. “He’s amazed at the way she can handle all his kids, but then she IS a doctor of psychology!”

Jude has five children from three women: Rafferty, 21, Iris, 17, and Rudy, 15, are with ex-wife Sadie Frost; Sophia, 8, is with model Samantha Burke; and Ada, 2, is with ex-galpal Catherine Harding.

The May-November romance has revitalized Jude, according to insiders, who said he is openly talking about popping the question.

“He looks great and it’s really all her doing,” said a spy close to the star. “He’s convinced he’s finally found the one he can spend the rest of his life with!”

