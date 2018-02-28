Cops Say Teen Monster Helped Girl Commit Suicide

A high school grim reaper helped orchestrate his close pal’s suicide. That’s the shocking charge of Utah police who said Tyerell Przybycien tied a noose to a tree and recorded his friend’s final gasps for breath as she hanged herself.

On Feb. 21, Judge James Brady declared Przybycien, 18, fit to face justice after examining the sickening cell phone video.

The clip showed 16-year-old Jchandra Brown as she inhaled fumes from an aerosol duster, passed out and died by hanging on May 5, 2017.

Before her death, the high school sophomore told Przybycien she wanted to kill herself.

Prosecutors claim Przybycien then texted a friend to say helping the troubled teen end it all would be “awesome” and “like getting away with murder.”

Przybycien, who pleaded not guilty, could get 15 years to life in prison.

“She thought she found a friend,” said Jchandra’s aunt, Polly Mejia, “and she found a monster.”

