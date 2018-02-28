Gwen Trapped In $35M Sex House! Gavin Won’t Budge On Price Of Home He Cheated In

Gwen Stefani is stuck in the mansion where ex Gavin Rossdale cheated with the family nanny — because he won’t lower the price, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively!

The Beverly Hills pad carries a whopping $35 million price tag, but it’s only worth about half that, and Gavin refuses to budge, sources told Radar.

“Gwen is trapped!” dished a source. “You have to hand it to Gavin. He’s worked this out so Gwen has to sleep in the same house where he cheated on her.

“It’s cruel, cold and brilliant — in a twisted sort of way.”

The couple’s 13-year marriage ended in 2015 after sordid details of the British rocker’s affair with their sons’ nanny, Mindy Mann, made headlines. The mansion was put on the block in 2016, and the couple agreed to split the profits, insiders said.

“Gwen was worth about $75 million before the divorce, but she had to give Gavin half of that. Most of what’s left is tied up in the mansion!” spilled the source.

The “No Doubt” songbird, 48, and the couple’s three boys still live on the estate, which boasts a seven-bedroom, ten-bath main house, an infinity pool, tennis court, theater and guesthouse.

A more realistic price tag on the hilltop spread is $19 million, and “there has been absolutely no movement in terms of offers,” tattled another source.

“Gwen wants to lower the sale price to $25 million, but Gavin is refusing.

“He won’t even consider lowering it by $2 million, and Gwen can’t lower the price without his approval,” according to the divorce settlement.

“Gwen is extremely frustrated because she’s ready to buy a new house, but can’t afford to until their house sells!”

An insider added: “Gwen and Gavin have tried to stay friendly for the sake of their sons, but pals say it’s been really messy behind closed doors.

“They may be officially divorced, but the mansion is causing all kinds of drama.”

What’s more, Gwen’s new flame, country stud Blake Shelton, is itching to get involved after watching his main squeeze suffer in her adultery-soiled home.

“If Gavin doesn’t play nice soon, Blake has vowed to drag him to court to get him to comply,” added a source. “He’ll demand court action to sell the house at market price!”

