Plastic Surgery? Renee Zellweger Sports Line Free Face At Charity Event

Renee Zellweger‘s face looked flawless this weekend.

The ‘Bridget Jones’ star – who has been at the center of plastic surgery rumors over the years – came out to support a benefit for ALS’s Golden West chapter, Champions for Care and a Cure.

And Zellweger, 48, turned heads in a little black dress and silver heels as she hit the red carpet at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica.

The actress – who is rumored to be in line to play Judy Garland in big screen biopic – was all smiles for the cameras and her fans at the bash.

The Texas native, who has been dating musician, Doyle Bramhall, was trying to raise $500,000 for the ALS charity at the event.

Despite looking visibly different Zellweger previously denied in a New York Times article that she had undergone plastic surgery on her face in recent years.

However, many experts and fans remain unconvinced, given that her face looks so different these days.

