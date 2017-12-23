‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown’s Weight Loss Is Revealed

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown has been trying to lose weight for a long time and it appears she’s on her way to a much slimmer future as the season premiere of her reality show looms.

In recent photos, Janelle sports a skinnier face, as In Touch Weekly reported. Pictures from different points of the year show Janelle working out with weights and smiling.

Although she isn’t even close to the jaw-dropping weight loss of From Not To Hot reality star Mama June Shannon, Janelle’s most recent Instagram photo shows Janelle looking slimmer when she, Kody, and a fellow sister wife attended a “Nutcracker” performance.

Plus, recent preview clips for the new season of Sister Wives, set to debut Jan. 7 on TLC, have revealed Janelle looking lighter.

Janelle has told fans she’s exercising and eating healthy as she posts on her weight loss blog, Strive, that she hopes will make money for the enormous Brown family.

“You know, I’ve been making some big changes in my life — trying to get myself healthier and my kids healthier — and part of that is what I’ve been fixing for dinner and that I’ve been fixing dinner,” Janelle said in a TLC video.

“So I’m a big bargain shopper and a coupon shopper — so I have a pantry, and I stock it full of things when they are on sale, they’re cheap. But really, not a lot of processed foods; I don’t keep a lot of pastries, or even a lot of pasta.”

Janelle has been “married” to Kody for 24 years — although only his first marriage, to Meri, was legal, and also his fourth marriage, to Robyn. Kody divorced Meri in 2014 to wed Robyn legally. The family also includes a third “wife,” Christine.

As Radar reported, wife #2 Janelle was once married to Kody’s first wife Meri’s brother.

Janelle has hung in with the bizarre living arrangements for years and has always been the largest- looking sister wife. But she said that she’s dumped the tempting drive-thru fast food windows for home cooking.

“I used to be a person that would order out or drive-thru somewhere two or three nights a week,” Janelle noted. “And I’ve come back to really making the base of our meals — meat, or protein, fish, or chicken, whatever it is that I have — and then fruits and vegetables, and then adding potatoes or whatever it is that I have around the same for the children. I’ve seen our overall health improve, I’ve seen our grocery budget go down, and I think it’s pretty much changed the way that we’re eating at home. And that’s really led to great success in my fitness journey as well — to improve the way that I’m eating.”

