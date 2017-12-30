Having A Blast! Selena Gomez Goes On New Year Mexico Getaway With Girlfriends

Selena Gomez is enjoying a ‘fun packed’ girls getaway as she prepares to celebrate 2018.

It has been an eventful year for the performer and she has hit up Cabo San Lucas in Mexico to round it off.

The singer was joined by her friends; Raquelle Stevens, Courtney Barry and Ashley Cook, on the vacation.

And her pals have been documenting the trip on their Instagram accounts.

‘Our 6th New Years together! Grateful for so many amazing memories,’ Stevens wrote.

Gomez, 25, was seen happily splashing in the waves wearing a black swimsuit.

It has been reported that the girls took a private jet to the resort and are staying at a luxury villa that boasts 360 degrees views of the sea plus a swimming pool.

The luxury digs are reportedly costing $18,000 a night for the group of friends as they prepare to see in 2018 together.

Gomez hit the headlines recently when she rekindled her romance with Justin Bieber after splitting from The Weeknd which reportedly upset her mother.

She appears to be happy again after enduring several health issues that resulted in her being donated a kidney from her friend Francia Raísa, 29.

But it now looks like she is getting ready to celebrate a positive start to 2018 with her best friends surrounding her.

