Together Again?

Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber In Mexico For New Year – Details

The lovebirds spotted in upscale Cabo San Lucas resort.

By
Posted on

Seems like he simply cannot stay away from her.

Because Justin Bieber, 23, has been photographed in Mexico – sparking rumors he could be spending New Year’s Eve with Selena Gomez, 25.

Bieber was photographed soaking up some sun in Cabo San Lucas today (Sunday).

RadarOnline.com previously reported that Selena was in the same resort with her girlfriends staying at a swanky private $18,000 a night villa.

Although the pair were not spotted together today it seems likely they will re-unite together to greet 2018.

Interestingly, Selena’s mother was reportedly furious that the Canadian star was back with her daughter.

Selena has an endured a tough 2017 splitting with The Weeknd and getting a kidney transplant donated from her best friend.

She looked happy and relaxed when photographed with her girlfriends in Mexico over the weekend.

