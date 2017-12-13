Salma Hayek Blasts Harvey Weinstein As A ‘Monster’ In No-Holds Barred Confession

Salma Hayek picked up pen and put it to paper in a shocking tell-all New York Times opinion piece slamming Harvey Weinstein.

Weinstein, 65, “was a passionate cinephile, a risk taker, a patron of talent in film, a loving father and a monster,” wrote Hayek.

Hayek, 51, explained that she first came into contact with Weinstein while she was trying to get her movie based on Mexican artist and icon Frida Kahlo’s life produced, and she knew Weinstein’s company Miramax made some of the industry’s best projects.

“All I knew of Harvey at the time was that [Harvey] had a remarkable intellect, he was a loyal friend and a family man,” she recalled.

However, she continued, “knowing what I know now, I wonder if it wasn’t my friendship with… Quentin Tarantino and George Clooney…that saved me from being raped .”

“I did not care about the money; I was so excited to work with [Harvey] and that company. In my naïveté, I thought my dream had come true. He had validated the last 14 years of my life. He had taken a chance on me — a nobody. He had said yes,” noted Hayak.

“Little did I know it would become my turn to say no.”

Hayek claimed the sleazy producer began an aggressive and sustained campaign of sexual harassment, including wanting her to take a shower with him, letting him watch her shower, begging for massages, oral sex and getting naked with other women, among other twisted requests.

“I don’t think he hated anything more than the word ‘no,'” said Hayak.

“When he was finally convinced that I was not going to earn the movie the way he had expected, he told me he had offered my role and my script with my years of research to another actress,” said Hayak, who had to fight to wrest the movie back from his control.

“In his eyes, I was not an artist. I wasn’t even a person. I was a thing: not a nobody, but a body,” she said.

“It was soul crushing because, I confess, lost in the fog of a sort of Stockholm syndrome, I wanted him to see me as an artist: not only as a capable actress.”

The movie Frida eventually went on to be a major victory for Hayak — and Weinstein, despite the chaos he created behind the scenes.

“This film that Harvey never wanted to do, gave him a box office success that no one could have predicted, and despite his lack of support, added six Academy Award nominations to his collection, including best actress,” boasted Hayek.

Still, the star admitted in The New York Times piece, that she continues to suffer from Weinstein’s past horrific behavior.

“I had been proud of my capacity for forgiveness, but the mere fact that I was ashamed to describe the details of what I had forgiven made me wonder if that chapter of my life had really been resolved,” she wrote.

As RadarOnline.com reported, disgraced Weinstein has been accused of sexually harassing scores of women, including some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities, over the span of his career in film.

