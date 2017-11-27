Dying Robert Durst Rotting In Psych Ward! Accused Killer Won’t Live To See Trial

Suspected psycho serial killer Robert Durst is wasting away in prison — and may not live long enough to stand trial next April for the murder of a longtime friend! RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively the ailing 74-year-old cross-dresser is confined to a wheelchair, is as thin as a rail and is incarcerated in the medical ward of a California jail.

“We worry about him,” one of the creep’s attorneys, Donald M. Re, told Radar.

“He’s obviously not getting care 24 hours a day, and he’s not living with family members who could make sure he is doing OK.

“We try to act as surrogate family to go in and visit to make sure he’s all right. But if you watch him as he goes inside the courtroom, you can tell he is losing weight. This has been very hard for him.”

Durst — the son of a Big Apple real estate mogul — is facing a first-degree murder charge for the death of Susan Berman, a writer who was shot in her Benedict Canyon home in December 2000.

The two had been college pals, and Susan had told friends she believed Durst killed his first wife, Kathie, 29, who went missing in 1982.

Durst admitted he was the last to see Kathie alive, but when police in New York’s Westchester County publicly reopened the case after Susan’s death, he disappeared.

He settled in Galveston, Texas, where he disguised himself as a woman to avoid detection. Durst confessed to dismembering an elderly neighbor in 2001, but beat the murder rap by declaring self-defense.

As Radar has reported, an imprisoned jewel thief claimed the millionaire madman planned to “turn Hollywood’s red carpets red with celebrity blood” by whacking superstars — including Barbra Streisand and Julia Roberts!

The thief tattled that Durst asked him to carry out the A-list massacre using his connections with the New York Mafia and Colombian drug cartels.

Robert Durst is accused of fatally shooting his friend ­Susan Berman.

