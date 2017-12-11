NeNe & Porsha Scream At Each Other In Most Explosive Catfight Yet!

NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams‘ epic fight continued on this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, with the two ladies screaming at each other during their disastrous girls’ trip dinner!

“You deserve some discipline for what you did to Kandi,” Leakes screamed at Williams, who shouted back: “F**k you! You shouldn’t even be here!”

Leakes responded: “You shouldn’t either b*tch. You f**ked Kandi over. She had your back b*tch. You f**ked her over. She had your mother**king back b*tch. You sit on that show and lie every day with your lying a**. The door is closed.”

Williams was in tears over the fight, as Sheree Whitfield tried to comfort her. “I feel bad for her. She has no one else and it is my trip,” Whtifield said. “So, I wanted everybody to feel comfortable.”

PHOTOS: The 14 Most Outrageous ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Secrets & Scandals

Cried Williams: “We at dinner, the whole table leaves with the woman that is coming at me. I’m nobody’s victim but this breaks me down. Who the f**k is perfect at this table?”

Back in her room, Leakes tried to justify what she said on Watch What Happens Live that offended Williams so much. “A caller called in and they asked me for my opinion who would I get rid of and I said freak and fraud. Those are the two that I would get rid of right away. She’s making it out like I made a scene going all out saying fire Porsha.”

Williams told Whitfield that she wasn’t going to apologize to Leakes. “She’s done sh*t to everyone at the table. I’m not kissing her a**. I’m not.”

Kandi Burruss made it clear that she was Team Leakes during the fight. “Nothing is ever going to make me like her again.”

PHOTOS: Drugs, Jail & Sex! 20 Juicy NeNe Leakes Secrets & Scandals Exposed

The next day the ladies went sightseeing together and Whitfield’s imprisoned boyfriend came up.

Leakes dropped a bombshell about Tyrone Gilliams saying, “I met him before she did. He’s a con artist.”

“Did he con you?” Burruss asked Leakes. “Absolutely not, I’m smarter than that,” she replied.

Whitfield, Williams and Marlo Hampton were shopping when they came up with the idea of throwing a “ghetto fabulous” surprise wedding for Kenya Moore, whose husband was still a stranger to the group.

PHOTOS: Gone With The Wind Hot Mess? Kenya Moore’s 13 Wildest Secrets & Scandals Revealed

They even had a groom – a “Flat Marc” paper cutout of a man.

The ladies were worried Moore would be upset, but she was a great sport about the “wedding.”

“When I saw the groom and that was supposed to be my husband, I’m just going to go with it because it’s making me smile because it is so stupid.”

Leakes was the preacher, reading the vows “Through richness and richness. Through restaurants and restaurants,” and Moore said: “I do,” to her cardboard man that Williams dropped on the floor.

PHOTOS: Kim Zolciak Says She Loves Her ‘Chunky’ Legs After Fans Fat Shame Her — See 9 Sexy Selfies That Show Off Her Curves

After the fun ceremony, Williams pulled Burruss aside to say she was sorry for her part in the Phaedra Parks drugging/rape scandal.

“I know that you’re not really feeling me like that now. I apologize again to you. I know it’s a situation where you were hurt.”

A stone-faced Burruss had no time for Williams. “I want to be able to have a good time with me and my girls,” she said.

The group headed to Napa Valley the next day for wine tasting and Moore told Williams about how she had changed since meeting her husband.

PHOTOS: Like Mother, Like Daughter! Kim Zolciak Defends Brielle’s Sexy Bikini Photos & Her Relationship With Boyfriend

“My husband likes me smaller because he likes me toned. He hates me wearing makeup. He loves strong women and successful women, he doesn’t have a problem with that. You cannot be an alpha woman at home.”

Whitfield revealed more about her boyfriend. “I do like somebody, but he’s incarcerated. When he was out, we had a great run, it was fun,” she said.

Leakes had a different take. “He’s going to come out tricking, tricking the stocks like when he went in.”

As Whitfield described the man’s crimes, Leakes ripped into him. “Being a con artist is being a con artist, there is no way you can put a cherry on top of them. He in prison.”

PHOTOS: ‘RHOA’ Star NeNe Leakes’ New Nose Job Explained By 5 Top Docs

After some fun stomping of the grapes the ladies had a fabulous dinner at the vineyard with John Legend’s wine – until Leakes threw serious shade at Kim Zolciak.

“I know this wine is good and all but I don’t think I’ll be going on social media asking who can I blow for a case of it.”

During dinner Burruss revealed that when she was shooting the cover of Essence magazine, she and her husband, Todd Tucker, drove by Moore’s husband’s restaurant. Moore had left the trip earlier in the evening and the women gossiped about her controversial marriage while she wasn’t there to defend herself.

“Let,s play a game. Raise your hand if you believe Kenya is really married,” Hampton said and only Burruss raised her hand. The insult was too much for Cynthia Bailey, who left the table in tears.

“I just think she’s finally happy, it is what it is. We should just leave her alone. I just don’t want them to make fun of her in front of me. I’m not going to pretend that Kenya’s situation is normal. But as a friend I’m going to respect her process.”

Bailey admitted that she was hurt not to be invited to the secret wedding. “The whole situation is very upsetting to me. I cannot force Kenya to do something she doesn’t want to do.”

Stay with RadarOnline.com for weekly recaps of The Real Housewives of Atlanta!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.