‘F**k You!’ NeNe Slams Porsha In Nasty ‘RHOA’ Catfight

In the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the ladies did exactly what they do best: scream and yell at each other!

Kim Zolciak and Kenya Moore‘s explosive fight continued and ended in broken glass and tears.

Zolciak attacked Moore repeatedly over her fake marriage and the newlywed finally let loose, telling the blonde bombshell to worry about pimping out her daughter instead of focusing on her new relationship.

Moore’s comment came after Zolciak tweeted: “@chrissyteigen So ur hubby in comin to ATL may 19 & kash is beyond obsessed with him. Who does brielle have to blow in order to meet him? LOL”

Zolciak hit the roof, lunging at Moore and screaming: “”You will not talk about my motherf**king daughter; that’s where you crossed a mother**king line,” and threw a glass at her, which shattered on Leakes’ coffee table.

Cynthia Bailey actually defended Moore. “I never think it is a good idea to mention anyone’s kid however, I don’t think Kim was going to leave Kenya alone until she got a response. And she got one.”

“Very few things get me this f**king mad,” a crying Zolciak said to her husband, Kroy Biermann, as they left the party.

“I think Kim egged Kenya on,” Leakes admitted. “I believe that kids are off limits. But you can’t be posting stuff about your own child sucking d**k and then be mad somebody else say she’s sucking d**k.”

Zolciak went to Porsha Williams‘ house [who was not invited to the party] with Sheree Whitfield and her husband.

“I almost beat that b**ch to a mother**king pulp,” Zolciak says.

Back at Leakes’ house Moore claimed she didn’t know why Zolciak was attacking her. “Why do you have such a hard on for me? Didn’t they cut that damn d**k off when you had your reassignment?” she said to the shocked ladies.

Before they left Bailey visited Moore, whose grandmother had just passed away.

“She raised me since I was three days old. I’m losing my mother. She was 86. She had Alzheimer’s. I was the last one she would recognize.”

“I just saw her last month. Right after Marc and I got married. He met her. When she saw him her whole face lit up. I know she waited until she knew that I had somebody to take care of me,” a tearful Moore told Bailey.

her tragic loss, Moore joined the ladies on the trip.

The women started off their fun by discussing sex, where Williams admitted she hadn’t had sex in five months and Whitfield said she hadn’t had sex since the previous year.

But Whitfield did drop the bombshell that she was dating a man named Tyrone who was incarcerated. “We stopped talking before he went to prison,” she said.

Fireworks exploded during the ladies’ luxurious hotel dinner.

“There is an elephant in the room. Porsha wasn’t invited to your party,” Whitfield said to Leakes. “Some of the stuff you talked about was stupid and petty.”

Leakes ripped into Williams. “Porsha said to me, ‘The door is closed.'”

“I want to know why you are angry at me,” Williams asked her. “Seems like you are more angry with me. You are upset,” Leakes said.

“You said I was taking food off your plate,” Leakes said and a flashback was shown of her Watch What Happens Live appearance where she said “Freak and fraud. Those are the two that I would get rid of right away honey.”

Leakes slammed Williams, “You took food off Phaedra’s plate. She’s the only one that don’t have a job. I didn’t bring your a**s here. I helped you to stay here. Remember this is the same girl who got into a fight with Kenya and I was at her side. You’re going to go on Dish Nation and talk that bullsh*t. You talk sh*t every day on your job.”

When Williams asked “What did I say?” Leakes screamed: “Roll your tapes back. Roll em back. Every time you do an interview you got my name in your mouth!”

“I never called and tried to get you mother f**king fired,” Leakes insisted. “I’m the only b**ch that had your f**king back!”

“F**k you,” Williams said and the episode ended with Leakes responding “F**k you!”

