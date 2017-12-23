Red Hot Christmas! Rapper Cardi B In Sex Tape Storm

Raunchy rapper Cardi B is at the center of a sex tape storm this Christmas.

The former Bronx based stripper just released her new single ‘Bartier Cardi’ with 21 Savage when the footage emerged.

The video surfaced on Friday with blog MTONews claiming the nude woman in the clip is 25-year-old Cardi B.

So far, the rapper’s rep has not commented on the footage although her fans have leapt to her defense on social media.

One fan posted: “She obviously has haters that are trying to block her shine.”

The video is said to be a ‘preview’ to a more explicit sex tape.

In the video, one can see Cardi B smiling, laughing, twerking and bending over for the camera.

The rapper – real name Belcalis Almanzar – was a former Bronx-based stripper with a massive social media following.

The Love & Hip Hop: New York star shot to fame earlier this year with her hit song ‘Bodak Yellow’ which also won Single of the Year at the BET Awards.

She recently became engaged to rapper Offset of the trio Migos and was nominated for two Grammy Awards.

