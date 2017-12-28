Lesbian Couple Murdered: Crime Mirrors 2014 Killing Of Nearby Family

A lesbian couple and their two children were brutally murdered earlier this month in upstate New York. RadarOnline.com has learned through reports that the vile crime mirrors the 2014 killing of a nearby family. Investigators are now searching for the alleged serial killer responsible for the murders.

According to a report, the victims – identified as a mother, her two young children and her lesbian partner – were found dead in their Troy home this Tuesday. They were bound and slit at their throats.

Troy Police Chief James Tedesco told Albany Times Union that “There are indications at the crime scene that this was not a random act.”

“After being in this business for almost 42 years, I can’t describe the savagery of this. I don’t have the word,” he added, speaking of the horrific killings.

As the continue to investigate, police are calling neighbors and friends of the now-deceased couple to come forward with any information they may have.

“We are certainly appealing to people in the community that would have any knowledge as to what may have transpired there to contact us as soon as possible,” said Tedesco.

The quadruple homicide is said to mirror the 2014 killing of the Chen family. Jin, his wife Hai Yan Li and their two sons lived just 10 miles from the lesbian couple and their children. The murder of the Chens was reportedly similar in death toll and brutality.

It is unknown whether police are taking the 2014 crime as consideration when investigating the recent upstate NY killing.

