Kim Kardashian Reignites Nasty Feud With Taylor Swift

Kim Kardashian versus Taylor Swift, round 10!

Less than one month after superstar singer Swift, 27, dropped her Reputation album containing a Kanye West diss track on the anniversary of his mother Donda’s death, West’s Keeping up with the Kardashians star wife fired back at Swift on Instagram — reigniting the dueling divas’ long-running feud.

PHOTOS: Firing ‘SQUAD!’ Celebrities Weigh In On Taylor Swift Vs. Kimye

famous A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 4, 2017 at 3:51pm PST

In her latest diss, Kardashian, 37, shared a photo taken at West’s exhibit for his Famous album. In the image, Swift’s face is the ONLY face shown, which led Swift fans to retaliate in the comments with rat emojis.

“You can’t live without Taylor Swift’s fame?” one wrote.

But Swift wasted no time in firing back at Kardashian. Hours after Kardashian posted her latest photo, Swift fired back with a diss of her own by posting a sexy photo of herself on Instagram, along with the caption, “I never trust a narcissist But they love me…”

I never trust a narcissist But they love me… A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Dec 5, 2017 at 6:46am PST

PHOTOS: Bad Blood Over Kanye! Inside Taylor Swift’s Nasty Feud With Kim Kardashian

As fans know, The feud between Kardashian, West and Swift began last year, when the pop star claimed she didn’t give the rapper permission to say “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex, because I made that b***h famous” in his song “Famous.”

But then Kardashian posted footage of Swift approving of the lyrics — and later seemed to shade her by referring to National Snake Day.

Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days! 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 17, 2016

Following the incident, Swift — who, up to that point had been incredibly active on social media — disappeared from the spotlight until she reemerged to promote her latest album, which has now spent three weeks at Billboards #1 spot.

Calling out Kardashian and West for releasing a recording of conversation, Swift sang: “Friends don’t try to trick you / Get you on the phone and mind-twist you / And so I took an axe to a mended fence.”

Do you think that Kim Kardashian is being petty? Sound off in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.