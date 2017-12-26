Jonah Hill’s Tragic Brother Already Dead By Time Cops & Paramedics Arrived

Jonah Hill’s brother Jordan Feldstein called 911 for help after experiencing trouble breathing, but was already dead by the time police and paramedics arrived to the scene over the holiday weekend, Radaronline.com can exclusively reveal.

“Beverly Hills police and fire received a call, a medical emergency on December 22 at 8:39 PM,” Lieutenant Albany of the Beverly Hills Police Department told Radar. “When the police arrived, they located the male subject, who was deceased. He was found dead by the time they got there.”

Unfortunately, all attempts to save the 40-year-old father of two failed.

“They attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful,” Lieutenant Albany added. “The coroner then arrived at the scene and transported him for examination.”

As Radar previously learned from the L.A. Coroner’s Office, drugs have not been ruled out as a factor in the sudden death.

For now, police are “not releasing whether or not any evidence was recovered” at the death scene, Lieutenant Albany claimed. “It’s still an open case.”

The officer told Radar he would not confirm or deny whether drug paraphernalia was found.

Feldstein founded the management company, Career Artist Management, and managed Maroon 5, Elle King, Iggy Azalea, and Robin Thicke.

He had two children and was briefly married to Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca. The marriage was annulled a week later.

Hill, 34, was known to have a close relationship with his older brother, who acted as a mentor throughout his career.

