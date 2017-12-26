Jonah Hill’s Tragedy: Brother Jordan Feldstein’s Cause Of Death Deferred

Jonah Hill‘s fans were shocked when his family announced the sudden death of his music manager brother, Jordan Feldstein, on Christmas weekend.

Now, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal new details of the exec’s tragic passing.

Feldstein died on Friday night in Beverly Hills, the Los Angeles County Coroner told Radar.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene… in Beverly Hills on [December] 22 at 9:13 PM,” Ant Winter from the coroner’s office told Radar.

While an autopsy was completed, “the cause of death is deferred, pending additional tests,” Winter added.

“Drugs have not been ruled out. A toxicology test will be applied and included as part of the autopsy report.”

According to his family, Feldstein passed away from an apparent heart attack.

“Unfortunately, last night Jordan called 911 for shortness of breath, when paramedics arrived it was determined he went into full cardiac arrest and passed away shortly thereafter,” the statement read.

Feldstein founded the management company, Career Artist Management, and managed Maroon 5, Elle King, Iggy Azalea, and Robin Thicke.

He is survived by his two children. Feldstein was previously married to Clint Eastwood‘s daughter Francesca after a quickie Las Vegas ceremony in 2013, but the marriage was annulled just one week later.

