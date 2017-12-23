Jinger Duggar’s Husband Treats Her To Surprise Candlelight Birthday Dinner

Jinger Duggar has been one of the Duggar family’s rebels, moving with her husband Jeremy Vuolo to another state and recently not being seen with the famous clan. This week, her independent path appeared continued as Vuolo arranged an intimate and romantic candlelight dinner for two to celebrate her birthday!

Jinger posted a photo on Instagram of herself sitting smiling at a table in the dark with lit candles and a holiday-themed centerpiece. A hamburger, fries, ketchup, and some sparkling cider beverages also sat on the table. Although Vuolo wasn’t in the picture, it’s clear he snapped it.

But the photo should also continue pregnancy talk as Jinger has a big sweater held tight around her waist so fans can’t see her tummy! The Duggar daughter, who lives in Texas with her husband, turned 24 on Thurs., Dec. 21.

She wrote as an Instgram caption yesterday, “What a magical birthday! 💫 💕 I was taken out for a lovely lunch by my husband and we enjoyed a special afternoon together ☺️ But the big surprise came after we returned home from a church event later in the evening: I walked in on a candlelight dinner in our living room with sparkling cider, white chocolates, flowers, and a meal from one of my favorite restaurants awaiting me as Andrea Bocelli sang in the background. I love @jeremy_vuolo more than words could ever describe! 😍”

As Radar has reported, fans have demanded to know why Jinger isn’t pregnant yet after being married to Vuolo a year. The couple tied the knot in 2016. However, earlier this month, Jinger stoked pregnancy rumors by rubbing her belly.

Jinger, who has been seen enjoying her photography hobby on the Duggar family’s show, Counting On, has followed her own drummer when it comes to her strict clan. When the Duggars attended Bringing Up Bates star Tori Bates wedding last weekend to Bobby Smith, Jinger and her husband were conspicuous no-shows.

A source told Radar that Jinger and Jeremy couldn’t make the journey to the wedding in Knoxville, Tennessee because, “they live kind of far away,” in Texas. The rest of the Duggars live in Arkansas, making the trip easier. Young marrieds Jinger and Vuolo are known for being more hip than their relatives. For example, they recently had a blast together at “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Market.

Jinger hasn’t been shy about dressing sexy and breaking some of the other Duggar family modesty rules as well.

And it looks like she had a sizzling birthday alone with her husband!

