Reality Collides! Jinger Duggar Visits ‘Fixer Upper’s’ Magnolia Market

Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo visited Magnolia Market in Waco, Texas on Friday.

‘Counting On’ met ‘Fixer Upper’ and it was documented via Instagram.

Jinger, 23, posted a cute slideshow of photographs from their outing.

The first shows her and her husband posing in front of the metal #MilesToMagnolia sign.

Wearing her infamous pants again while other images show her handsome husband, food trucks, cupcakes and the Magnolia silo.

She captioned the images: “@magnolia—the perfect stop for lunch & dessert with someone you love”

Jeremy, 29, also seemed to have a great time at the market, posting an Instagram of his food and the silos with the caption “Lunch at the @magnolia Silos. @jingervuolo got @milowaco, I went with @viteksbbq. Both said they were the best food trucks there… who’s telling the truth? 🤔.”

And things seem to be going well for the pair because he added: “Just a quick coffee + cupcake at @magnolia with my bride.”

No word if the couple ran into Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines or became friends with the famous DIY husband and wife.

A lot of fans commented on Jinger’s pants while she also wore a coat teamed with tennis shoes. Her husband rocked a pair of skinny khakis and a puffer vest for their fun day out.

The couple are reportedly expecting their first child together after getting engaged after only a month of dating.

