Hillary Clinton Has Coughing Fit On Her New Book Tour

Hillary Clinton can’t seem to shake her persistent cough—and rumors she isn’t well.

The former Presidential candidate, 70, whose health became a question during her campaign against Donald Trump, hacked for a long time during an interview in Philadelphia this week to promote her memoir.

According to phillyvoice.com, as Clinton talked about her book What Happened on Thursday, “At one point early in the evening, Clinton launched into an extended coughing fit, the kind of thing that tended to lead to theories during the campaign that the candidate was concealing some sort of illness.”

Indeed, Clinton’s previous public moments in which she appeared to be ill rocked her campaign.

America was stunned when the former First Lady and Secretary of State collapsed in September 2016 after a 9/11 memorial.

Her bizarre fall, posted in a Twitter video by an onlooker, raised grave concerns. Clinton’s doctor said she had pneumonia.

But Clinton was also caught stumbling at a rally and suffered severe coughing spells during various speeches, which she blamed on allergies. She ultimately lost the presidential race to Trump last November.

Earlier this year, as Radar reported, Clinton revealed she broke her toe after falling down some stairs.

This week, for her appearance at the Academy of Music in Philadelphia, the Democrat titan got some help when she started coughing. Philadelphia native and best-selling author Jennifer Weiner, who was interviewing Clinton as the audience looked on, “attempted to fill the time by making a self-deprecating joke about her own last name…[Clinton] may have not found it so funny,” phillyvoice noted.

That was a reference to the disgraced former Democrat Anthony Weiner, now in prison after pleading guilty in federal court to transferring obscene material to a minor.

As for Clinton, her book tour rolls on with stops in Portland and Seattle soon – and she might need to pack some throat lozenges!

