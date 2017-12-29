Farrah Abraham Remembers Baby Daddy On 9th Anniversary Of Tragic Death

Before she became an MTV reality queen and sex tape star, Farrah Abraham tragically lost her baby daddy Derek Underwood just months before their daughter Sophia’s birth. Now, nine long years after his car crash death, the recently fired Teen Mom is remembering the heartbreaking loss.

“December 28th comes every year when we review all of our love, great memories, share stories and know how special Derek was and how all the special and highly favored charisma passed on to Sophia,” she captioned a photo of the Underwood’s grave.

She went on to claim her 8-year-old daughter has been taunted by classmates for living without her dad.

“This past year Sophia was bullied for not having a father at her old public school, I thought why would any child not understand that’s out of ones control and no one would ask for that,” she continued in the post. “In a world full of ignorance and wrong doing I’m happy to say my daughter knows her truth and has strength in that beyond the ignorance.”

In typical Farrah fashion, Abraham, 26, slammed MTV producers and her own estranged mother, Debra Danielsen.

“This year I saw an employer…and my mother try to use my loss as their gain for heartache and to act as though they cared about my health and supported the struggles of the loss of Derek I go through,” she huffed.

As Radar previously reported, Abraham was let go by MTV after nine years on the network for returning to the adult film industry in web cam videos and strip club appearances.

And she has been fighting with Danielsen over her disapproval of her mom’s new husband, Dr. David Merz.

For the holidays, Abraham has been visiting Hong Kong with little Sophia.

