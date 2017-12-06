Depraved Charlie Sheen Shocks With Gaunt & Haggard Appearance

The party may soon be over for Charlie Sheen as the HIV-riddled pariah’s depraved lifestyle looks to be catching up with him!

In an exclusive photo obtained by The National ENQUIRER, the 52-year-old ex-sitcom star appeared haggard and gaunt on Nov. 25, seeming to be buckling under the stress sparked by The ENQUIRER‘s recent bombshell exclusive unmasking him as the perverted rapist who sodomized Corey Haim — and pushed him down a drug-fueled path into an early grave in 2010 at the age of 38.

PHOTOS: Charlie Sheen’s Expertise Of Hiring Prostitutes, Hiding Porn, Drug Meltdowns & More In Jon Cryer’s New Book

Dominick Brascia told Radar his pal Haim claimed Sheen abused him in the ’80s — when he was just 13.

“Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed Lucas,” revealed ex-actor Brascia.

While Haim’s life then spiraled out of control, Sheen enjoyed a successful career, including a stint as the highest-paid actor on TV in Two and a Half Men.

PHOTOS: Inside Charlie Sheen’s HIV & AIDS Related Physical Deterioration

But Sheen’s vice-fueled life of drugs, hookers and booze may have finally pushed him to the brink, as the toxic Tinseltown has-been showed his Wall Street looks have gone bust!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.