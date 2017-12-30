Catelynn Lowell Tells Fans She’s On ‘Way Home’ From Rehab By Sharing Penguin Video

Catelynn Lowell has shared an adorable video of a penguin running along looking like it’s carrying a suitcase and wearing a hat — to let fans know she was leaving rehab!

“On my way home!,” the Teen Mom 2 star wrote on Twitter with the video just hours ago on Saturday.

Later, her husband Tyler Baltierra tweeted, with throwback photos of the two of them, “Cate comes home today & I can’t wait to just hug her for as long as I want. I am so incredibly proud of her & the work she has done!”

On my way home! ❤️💕 pic.twitter.com/xxgEEmsJhY — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) December 30, 2017

He has missed Lowell after she got help for her meltdown just before the holidays.

As Radar reported, Lowell announced on Twitter yesterday that she’d be leaving rehab after just six weeks of treatment for her suicidal thoughts.

Throwbacks of me & my wife at 15 when the duck face was all the rage & I bought glasses that were too big for my peanut head lol! Seriously though, Cate comes home today & I can’t wait to just hug her for as long as I want. I am so incredibly proud of her & the work she has done! pic.twitter.com/IQ7tvNPtWG — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) December 30, 2017

Lowell will return to Baltierra and their daughter just in time to celebrate New Year’s Eve—and hopefully, get a fresh start after her scary depression.

The MTV star tweeted on December 29, “I’m going home tomorrow! So excited for the future and seeing my family!! Six weeks of treatment and I feel good! Gotta work it when I get home thanks for all your support.”

Lowell’s announcement comes on the heels of RadarOnline.com‘s exclusive report that the 25-year-old had actually left the Arizona treatment facility early only to have returned days later.

She had entered rehab on November 17 after experiencing suicidal thoughts. She left the facility just under the 30-day mark on December 14, Radar reported, but on December 26, a source revealed that she had returned to treatment.

The insider insisted that Lowell did not relapse, rather, had quit her stint early because she missed her baby daughter with Baltierra, Nova.

Now, according to her social media, she has officially rushed out of rehab like a penguin!

Lowell told Radar before she entered treatment, “I’m taking the time I need right now to take good care of myself. On November 17, I thought of every way possible to commit suicide, from wrapping a belt around my neck to just running my car into an electric pole.”

