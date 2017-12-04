Bachelor Alum Erica Rose Is Gets Married to Charles Sanders – Inside Details

Bachelor Alum Erica Rose Is off the market!

The pretty blonde married Charles Sanders in Houston, Texas on Sunday.

Fellow contestants Vienna Girardi, AshLee Frazier Williams and even Prince Lorenzo Borghese all witnessed the ceremony.

It was a traditional Jewish ceremony with Erica being walked down the aisle by her father as she held her daughter Holland.

The newly weds enjoyed a formal reception at a vintage converted movie theater called the Majestic Metro after a brief cocktail party at the synagogue.

One source revealed it was a ‘totally non-traditional and ‘fun’ celebration in a ‘Studio 54-theme’ where guests were able to walk a red carpet before heading inside for the celebrations.

Other ‘Bachelor Nation’ attendees included Holly Julian, Blake Durst, Sadie Murray, Jamie Otis Hehner, Kasey Kahl, Renee Simlak and Melissa Schreiber.

The bride wore a wedding gown, veil and tiara, by Ventura Bridal and she has a second dress for the reception, which was custom designed by her close designer pal, Alex Martinez.

The happy couple got engaged just two months ago and are now heading to Belize for their honeymoon this week.

Erica came to fame after competing for Prince Lorenzo Borghese’s heart during The Bachelor’s ninth season back in 2006.

