Back Together For Christmas? Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Patching Up Their Differences

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are getting close again over the holidays.

RadarOnline.com has learned the notoriously estranged couple has been working to iron out their differences, and haven’t ruled out a full reconciliation!

A source told Radar: “The holidays make Brad really sentimental about family but especially about their kids — he’s still obsessed with spoiling them and still treats them like princesses and princes, and Angelina never had a problem with him spoiling them when he felt like it.”

But it isn’t just their family that is reuniting the famous couple.

They believe that getting back together could ignite their careers and boost 42-year-old Angelina’s Oscar chances too boot.

“But the stakes are a little higher this year because Angelina’s movie First They Killed My Father has been short-listed for a Foreign Language Film Oscar and Maddox, their oldest, gets a producer credit on the film,” reveals a source.

“Brad and his company Plan B are going to step out and publicly support Angelina’s film, and support that with an appearance before the Golden Globes in early January.”

The pair split amid rumors that Pitt, 53, had gotten into a drunken rage aboard a private plane, upsetting Jolie and their kids.

However, he knows that any reconciliation will be purely down to how the Maleficent star truly feels about their relationship.

“Brad has changed a lot in the time since he and Angelina separated, and he definitely wants his big family back, but this is entirely Angelina’s decision,” adds the source.

“She has every reason to take the Oscar and run like hell once she’s got it in her hands!”

