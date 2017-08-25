William Shatner Gets ‘Sexual Thrill’ From Kinky Horse Fetish, Says Top Doc

Star Trek legend William Shatner is obsessed with riding and breeding horses — but an expert warns equine lovers get sexy kicks out of dominating the powerful animals!

The 86-year-old, who played space explorer Capt. James Kirk on TV and in flicks, breeds ­saddlebreds and quarter horses on his 360-acre Kentucky farm and rides the animals in shows.

In his recently released book, Spirit of the Horse: A Celebration in Fact and Fable, Shatner reveals he is “wonderfully, hopelessly in love with the creatures.”

Top behavioral expert Dr. Lillian Glass says it’s more than love, ­noting there’s a sexual thrill linked to mounting and controlling the large, muscular beasts.

“To ride a horse is very sexy, very sensual,” says the doc. “They’re beautiful, sensuous animals — and very loving animals.

“There’s the rhythmic cant when you ride a horse. The feel of this massive ­animal — you have control of this massive animal.

“It’s a very sensuous and very powerful process.”

In his book, Shatner recalls visiting tragic Superman star Christopher Reeve after he was paralyzed in a horse-jumping accident in 1995.

Shatner was amazed Reeve, who would die from complications at the age of 52 in 2004, still loved the animals that had put him in a wheelchair for the rest of his shortened life.

“They spoke — naturally — of horses, and Shatner marvels at the joy that was in Reeve’s eyes,” a source says.

