Who’s In & Who’s Out? ‘TODAY’ Hosts ‘On Edge’ Amid Megyn Kelly Shakeup

No one is safe!

The TODAY show team is “on edge” amid Megyn Kelly‘s recent hiring at NBC, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“Everyone is just on edge, all the time,” a source claimed of the competitive atmosphere at NBC’s ratings-hungry morning program. “Even when they’re up, they don’t know what’s going to happen.”

PHOTOS: Sorry, Not Sorry? Billy Bush STILL Hasn’t Apologized To Nancy O’Dell

The hosts, including Matt Lauer, Tamron Hall, Carson Daly, and even Savannah Guthrie, who is still on maternity leave, “are always looking over their shoulders,” the insider explained.

Though the network insisted that Kelly, 46, will not be replacing Guthrie, 45, the anchors know better than to feel secure in their positions.

“They all feel like they could be bought out or lose their jobs at any moment,” the insider said, pointing out Billy Bush‘s abrupt firing in October after he was notoriously caught on camera making lewd comments with President-elect Donald Trump in 2005. “Look what happened to Billy!”

PHOTOS: Marriage Crisis! Billy Bush’s Wife ‘Flipped Out’ Over Lewd Tape Scandal

As Radar reported last week, sources said Lauer knew about Kelly’s shocking hire ahead of time, and informed him that she would be groomed to replace Guthrie.

“Savannah is terrified,” the insider alleged.

Perhaps in an effort to make her presence known, Guthrie took a temporary break from maternity leave to congratulate Lauer on his TODAY show 20th anniversary on January 6.

The mother of two welcomed son Charley on December 8.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.