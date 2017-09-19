Unemployed & Alone! Billy Bush Splits From Wife Sydney Davis

Billy Bush is back on the job market and in the dating pool! RadarOnline.com has learned that the disgraced TV host has split from his wife of 20 years, Sydney Davis.

“I can confirm they are now separated, and on a short-term break,” Bush’s lawyer Marshall Grossman told Page Six.

The reasons for their split remain unclear, but sources revealed to the publication that his infamous Access Hollywood outtake could be to blame.

Regardless, his rep insisted that there is no bad blood between the couple, saying: “It is not true that Billy’s wife has left him. After almost 20 years of marriage, they have separated for the moment to evaluate their life together. They love each other and their children deeply and are committed to a bright future.”

Radar first reported that there was tension between the former flames in November.

Bush, 45, and Davis tied the knot in 1998 and share daughters Josephine, Mary and Lillie.

The TV reporter confessed that the Trump tape “brought [his] daughters to tears” in May — just months after he put his newly purchased New York home on the market .

