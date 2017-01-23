Track Palin Told Ex ‘He Was Going To Put A Bullet Through My Head,’ Baby Mama Claims

Sarah Palin’s troubled son Track Palin threatened to kill his girlfriend and himself in a frightening new meltdown, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As Radar reported, Track’s ex-girlfriend and baby mama Jordan Loewe filed for custody of the former couple’s newborn son, Charlie, earlier this month, claiming she was “concerned” about her “safety or the safety of her children.”

But then, she filed for a restraining order against Track, unleashing a barrage of horrifyingly specific allegations:

On December 3, she writes in court documents obtained by Radar, “I had brought my son over to visit Track and we started arguing and Track pushed me against the wall while I had our 3 month old son in my arms.”

Just weeks later on December 22, “He put his hand on my head and squeezed as hard as he could while our son was in the room,” she claims. “He also hawked a giant ball of spit in my face.”

On on January 8, she alleges, “Track had our son for a couple of hours, then asked me to come get him. When I was on my way he found out I was bringing a girlfriend of mine so there was a third party there – He got angry and told me he was going to ‘put a bullet through my head’ and put us both in the ground.”

Loewe goes on to detail an especially horrific event a year ago.

“In January, 2016, he punched me in the face and kicked me and pointed a gun at his head and told me he was going to kill (himself).” As Radar reported, Track eventually got treatment for his PTSD as part of the charges stemming from that incident.

Yet another story claims Track once tried to push her car off the highway!

“I had my son in my car driving off his property, and he threw rocks at my car, then got in his truck and followed me,” she writes. “He was driving recklessly trying to run me off the road – almost causing an accident multiple times.”

In describing her injuries, Loewe says, “I had hand prints (and) red marks on my face (and) head.”

Loewe was granted a restraining order that only lasts for 20 days, but a long-term order can be issued after a court hearing. Those restraints typically last a year.

In her request, Loewe asks that Track not be allowed to communicate with her or their child in any way, with no exceptions.

She declares she is isn’t after any money, and only wants to “feel safe and my son to be safe.”

Charlie Mitchell Palin just turned 4-months old. Track is already limited to when he can see his daughter, 4-year-old Kyla Grace, as Radar reported.

As for if and when Track can ever see his son again, there is some hope. Loewe writes that she will consider it, IF other people are around.

“In the future, when he is in a better state of mind, I will allow visitation,” she writes. “Right now he is too unstable.”

