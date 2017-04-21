Tori’s Shame! Dean McDermott Son’s Bank Account DRAINED In Deadbeat Dad’s IRS Drama

Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott are not the only ones paying for their wild spending and extreme debt.

Amid reports that the IRS emptied the cash-strapped couple’s bank accounts for years of unpaid federal taxes, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Dean’s 18-year-old son Jack’s savings were also drained.

According to a bank source, Jack’s account was connected to those of his father, 50, and 43-year-old stepmother, so he wasn’t spared from the government’s wrath.

The soon-to-be college student “has a job and works really hard,” a family insider claims. “Now he has nothing.”

Jack’s mother, Dean’s ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace, 54, is “absolutely furious” with the actor.

“She knows Jack doesn’t deserve this,” the insider said.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time the honor roll student has been slighted by his father. As Radar exclusively reported, Mary Jo took Dean to court for claims he owed more than $100,000 in unpaid child support and alimony payments.

After a judge warned him that he was facing jail time, Dean and Mary Jo came to an out-of-court agreement on bimonthly payments. Sources told Radar he had to pay $2,500 every two weeks, but now he must pay that amount just once a month.

In addition, Dean fell thousands of dollars behind in tuition for Jack’s private high school, sources insisted earlier this year.

